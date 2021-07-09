Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s (JRONY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

