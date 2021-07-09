Jeff Zhou Sells 500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $373.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

