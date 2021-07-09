Jeereddi Investments LP Makes New $310,000 Investment in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Jeereddi Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $43.37. 765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,967 shares of company stock valued at $87,962,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.