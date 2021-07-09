Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Fluor makes up about 0.8% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $16.76. 29,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,518. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

