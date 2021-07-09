Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

