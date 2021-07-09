Jason M. Meggs Sells 660 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

