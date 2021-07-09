James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $33.13

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.13, but opened at $34.88. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JHX. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

