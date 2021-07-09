Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $42.85. 20,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,328. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

