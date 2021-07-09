Italo (XTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $76.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Italo has a market cap of $23,432.36 and approximately $76.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Italo has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00121870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00163696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.13 or 1.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.31 or 0.00946651 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

