Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Italo has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Italo has a market cap of $23,929.13 and approximately $8.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

