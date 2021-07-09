iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

