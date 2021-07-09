iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of JXI stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

