iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Down 1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.77 and last traded at $71.23. 1,581,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 581,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

