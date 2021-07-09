iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $14,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $12.96 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.