Investors Purchase Large Volume of OncoSec Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 96,054% compared to the average volume of 13 call options.

ONCS stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,238 shares of company stock worth $60,635. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

ONCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

