Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,275% compared to the average daily volume of 111 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

