Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ASE Technology (ASX)

6/28/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

6/25/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/24/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/21/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – ASE Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – ASE Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ASX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

