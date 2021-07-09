Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,290 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.32% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

