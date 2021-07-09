Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $178,476,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,648. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.