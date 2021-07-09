Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.98. The stock had a trading volume of 987,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,852,292. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $251.32 and a 1 year high of $362.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

