Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 2.2%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 40 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.