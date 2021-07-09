International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post $48.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. International Seaways posted sales of $139.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $233.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $259.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.16 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $323.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $424,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 21.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 3,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,184. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $538.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

