International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

