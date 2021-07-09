International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. International Paper posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.