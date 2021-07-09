International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. International Paper posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:IP opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
