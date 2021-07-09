Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.17. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 47,040 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.