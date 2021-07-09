Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 3.8%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.43 and last traded at $155.17. Approximately 3,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,259,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.36.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,915,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

