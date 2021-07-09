Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Integer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $92.15 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.