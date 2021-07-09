Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.00. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 274,731 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intec Pharma Ltd will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Intec Pharma by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma in the first quarter valued at $179,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 435.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 360,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.