Insureum (ISR) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $161,278.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.69 or 0.00892616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

