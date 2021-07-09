Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total value of $1,352,890.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $1,319,080.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.62. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $231.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

