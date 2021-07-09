Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells $1,824,930.00 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.83 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
