Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells $1,824,930.00 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $410.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.83 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.