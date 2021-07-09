Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $787,722.60 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $787,722.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.29 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.
