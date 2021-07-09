Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $61,920.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $3,274.74.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $59,880.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

