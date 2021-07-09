Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $276,100.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,226,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,814,000. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

