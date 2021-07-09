Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $251.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

