Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel Sells $352,656.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $55.00 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.