Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,246,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $79.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

