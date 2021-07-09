Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,682,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

