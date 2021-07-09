Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Acquires $4,113,275.75 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 269,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAIN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

