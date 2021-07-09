Insider Buying: EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,035 Shares of Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,036 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $22,110.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $23,621.04.

ENLC stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

