Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £51,700 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 525 ($6.86) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £588.15 million and a P/E ratio of 30.52. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

