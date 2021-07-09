Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,863 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 1.8% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

