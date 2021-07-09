Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $122,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,831 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innospec by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,460,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.38. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $249,719.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,221.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

