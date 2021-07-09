ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ING stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.