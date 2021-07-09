Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILPT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 74,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

