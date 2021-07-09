Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stake Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $70.39 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.92.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

