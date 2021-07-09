Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Fundamental Research

Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) had its price objective decreased by Fundamental Research from C$1.45 to C$1.10 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:INCA opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. Inca One Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86.
About Inca One Gold
