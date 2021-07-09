IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ IMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 53,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36. IMV has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $146.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IMV by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.