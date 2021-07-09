iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAY opened at $6.80 on Thursday. iliad has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

