iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAY opened at $6.80 on Thursday. iliad has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71.
iliad Company Profile
iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.
Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.