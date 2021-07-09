Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 220,000 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

